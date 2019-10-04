5 Ways NJ Employers Unknowingly Invite Bias Suits

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A published New Jersey appeals court decision creating more avenues for disabled employees to bring bias claims has put employers on notice they may be unknowingly discriminating against workers by not providing certain accommodations, experts say. In Richter v. Oakland Board of Education, three appeals court judges gave diabetic middle school teacher Mary Richter another chance to pursue claims that the school failed to provide her with an earlier lunch hour so she could keep her blood sugar stable. The court concluded plaintiffs do not have to show an adverse employment action — such as a demotion, pay cut or termination...

