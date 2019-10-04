5th Circ. Won't Revive $220M Cobalt Insurer Fight In Fed Court

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A dispute over whether two insurers must pay for Cobalt International Energy Inc.'s $220 million securities class action settlement will have to play out in state court, the Fifth Circuit ruled Thursday. An appellate panel denied a bid from Allied World Assurance Co. and Alterra America Insurance Co. to bring the coverage dispute back to a Texas federal court, finding Allied World's removal of the suit from state court came a week too late. When the lower court made the same finding in May, it ruled that the insurers' removal to federal court was improper for two reasons: Unlike the settled...

