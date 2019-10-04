Wolf Haldenstein Nabs Lead In Molson Coors Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP will lead a newly consolidated proposed class action accusing Molson Coors Brewing Co. of causing a stock drop when it disclosed it had severely underreported its taxes, beating out Pomerantz LLP for the top spot in Colorado federal court Thursday. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and its related entity, the Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority, in their capacity as sponsors of their respective employee pension plans, were also named co-lead plaintiffs in the case Thursday. The Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds, represented by Pomerantz, had argued that the MTA funds are unsuitable for...

