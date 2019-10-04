Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Judge Sends Deceased Designer's FMLA Suit To Trial

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to toss a suit by a now-deceased former employee at architectural design firm SmithGroup over claims that she was discriminated against for seeking intermittent leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for breast cancer treatment.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Thursday kept alive a suit by Leslie Ann Alton — who is carrying on the suit of former SmithGroup Inc. employee Julie Alton, who died after the case was filed — alleging that the worker was illegally fired shortly after she informed the company that she was ill and needed to take...

