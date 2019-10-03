Ex-Tinder CEO Alleges Defamation Over Sex Assault Claims

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Former Tinder Inc. CEO Gregory Blatt says two other ex-executives for the online dating company have smeared him with false sexual assault allegations in an attempt to discredit him as a witness in a separate legal fight, according to an amended lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. Blatt claims that Tinder founder Sean Rad and the company's former head of marketing and communications, Rosette Pambakian, have lodged false claims that Blatt groped and sexually harassed Pambakian at a holiday party. Blatt said those allegations aren't true, and were made with the intention of calling his character into question in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS