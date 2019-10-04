Latham, Gibson Dunn Steer $6.2B Hess Midstream Deal

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Hess Midstream Partners said Friday it will acquire Hess Infrastructure Partners in a roughly $6.2 billion deal steered by Latham & Watkins and Gibson Dunn. Hess Midstream Partners LP will take over Hess Corp.’s and Global Infrastructure Partners’ ownership interests in Hess Infrastructure Partners LP and its assets and businesses for a total consideration of about $6.2 billion, the announcement said. Hess Midstream said it will also change its corporate structure from a master limited partnership into a so-called “Up-C” organization as part of the transaction. Hess Midstream owns and operates midstream assets for energy company Hess Corp. and third-party customers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS