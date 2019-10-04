Perelman's Deluxe Entertainment Seeks Access To $115M DIP

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A film and video company owned by billionaire financier Ronald Perelman asked a New York bankruptcy court Friday to approve $115 million in debtor-in-possession financing to see it through its Chapter 11 case. The request came the day after Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy with a $1.1 billion debt load that proved unsustainable in the face of high costs and technology-driven competition. Deluxe was founded in 1915 and provides visual effects for movies and television shows. In 2006 its was acquired by MacAndrews & Forbes, a Perelman-owned holding company. Deluxe CFO John Eric Cummins said in court filings...

