Chinese Self-Driving Tech Developer Nabs $50M In Funding

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- China’s DeepRoute, a developer of autonomous driving technology, said Friday that it has secured roughly $50 million from a group of investors led by a unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd., with plans to pour money into further research as the company seeks to mass produce its product. The funding will serve to bolster DeepRoute’s ability to produce what it calls its L4 Full Stack Self-Driving System Provider, which allows for completely autonomous driving, according to a statement. The funding round was led by Foshun RZ Capital, which is a Beijing-based investment subsidiary of Fosun that was formed in 2013....

