Duane Morris Settles Suit Over Debt Collection Tactics

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP will pay $30,000, including opposing attorney fees, to settle a Florida woman's claim that the law firm violated federal and Florida consumer protection laws through the language it used in collection letters for mortgage debt. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks congratulated the parties and entered an order Friday closing Patricia A. Klein's case after she and the firm gave him joint notice that they had completed a settlement. According to a signed copy of the settlement agreement entered with the court, Duane Morris agreed to pay $20,000 into a trust account for the benefit of Klein or...

