NLRB Extends Election Rule Comment Deadline By 2 Months

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday pushed back the deadline for public feedback on its proposed rule for overhauling its union election procedures, a controversial regulation that the GOP-led board said will protect workers' rights to refrain from joining a union. The comment period on the NLRB's proposed rule to update the agency's union representation process, which was initially due to expire on Oct. 11, will now run until Dec. 10. Any comments sent in response to those filed during the comment period must be submitted to the NLRB by Dec. 24, according to the agency's brief announcement Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS