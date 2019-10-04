Disbarred NJ Pol Must Face Ex-Running Mate's Campaign Suit

Law360, Jersey City (October 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday shot down a bid by a convicted ex-mayor and disbarred attorney to toss his onetime running mate's fraud suit over his handling of campaign finance reports, rejecting the disgraced politician's stance that the complaint was filed too late. Superior Court Judge Vincent J. Militello found that the clock started ticking when plaintiff Angel Alicea was served in September 2013 with a related complaint from the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, and thus his February 2018 suit against former Hoboken Mayor Peter J. Cammarano III was filed within the six-year statute of limitations....

