Unilever Deodorant Causes Stains It Claims To Stop, Suit Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of deodorant buyers is suing Unilever, the makers of Degree deodorant, alleging in a suit removed to Missouri federal court on Friday that a women's antiperspirant marketed as preventing white and yellow marks instead contains an ingredient that causes those marks. In the suit, named plaintiff Carla Been claims that Conopco Inc., doing business as Unilever, knew the UltraClear Black + White and DrySpray line of deodorants do nothing to prevent the stains but nonetheless continues to market them as "anti-white and yellow mark." The suit was filed in state court in July. Been claims that such marks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS