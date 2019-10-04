Fed. Circ. Won't Revive 23AndMe Patent Axed Under Mayo

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a California federal judge's ruling that a 23andMe patent covering a method of comparing sets of DNA to find relatives is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice and Mayo decisions, in a win for Ancestry.com. In a one-line order, the three-judge panel turned down 23andMe Inc.'s arguments that the district court worked off an incomplete record and misunderstood the patent claims. The decision came down two days after oral arguments. 23andMe has described the patent as covering specific ways to determine a relative relationship between two people who share a common ancestor by comparing...

