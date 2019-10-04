Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Wins For Apple, Others On Wireless IP

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday handed victories to Apple, Samsung and other tech giants in their challenge of a patent covering LTE wireless technology, unmoved by contentions that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board failed to apply its own interpretation of a key claim. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed a slew of PTAB decisions invalidating Evolved Wireless LLC’s U.S. Patent No. 7,881,236, which had been separately challenged in inter partes reviews by Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, HTC and ZTE. On appeal, Evolved Wireless told the Federal Circuit that the PTAB initially sided with its proposed claim interpretation...

