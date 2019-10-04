DOD Seeks Nonprofits For Cyber Accreditation Program

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has asked nonprofits to weigh in on an accreditation body for its upcoming program to rate contractors’ cybersecurity, including whether they want to be part of that accreditation process. The DOD wants information from nonprofits about how it should establish and maintain an accreditation body for its pending Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, program, the department said in a request for information posted to the Federal Business Opportunities portal late Thursday. "This RFI seeks information on how to define the long-term implementation, functioning, sustainment, and growth of the CMMC accreditation body," the DOD said....

