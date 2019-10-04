Neb. Justices Uphold $800K Win For Missed Foot Diagnosis

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A couple who won $800,000 over doctors’ alleged failure to diagnose the husband’s foot condition can keep their jury award, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday, saying the questions asked to prospective jurors didn’t cross the line into asking them to put themselves in the plaintiffs’ shoes. Rickey Anderson and his wife, Lynnette, won the award after a jury agreed with them that two doctors who treated Rickey Anderson in late 2012 should have done an X-ray, which would have diagnosed a condition called Charcot foot. Instead, the undiagnosed condition was allowed to worsen for about two more months before being...

