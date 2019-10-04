FCC Nears Critical Mass On Sprint/T-Mobile Approval

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is on its way to approving the Sprint/T-Mobile merger by mid-October. The $56 billion deal has picked up three official "yes" votes from agency Republicans, and a Democratic aide confirmed Friday that the FCC's two minority commissioners are under the gun to submit their own votes by Oct. 16, when an internal must-vote period will run out. Both FCC commissioners, Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks, have publicly called for the FCC to delay the controversial deal amid allegations that Sprint bilked an FCC subsidy program for low-income households and ongoing concerns that the approval process hasn't been...

