Broadcasters Ask FCC To Relax Regs For Next Gen TV Rollout

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The nation's television stations and broadcast networks want the Federal Communications Commission to lift some regulations on where they can install transmitters, as they contend current limits curb their ability to make the most out of next-generation television capabilities. In a petition made public Friday, the National Association of Broadcasters and America's Public Television Stations argued that to explore all the benefits of the new television standard — which is called ATSC 3.0 or Next Gen TV — their members need flexibility to experiment with the latest technology. For consumers, Next Gen TV promises better picture and sound quality, broadcasts compatible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS