Mortality Table Ruling Needs Redo, Cigna Workers Say

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A class of Cigna workers pointed a Connecticut federal judge's attention to 10 ERISA lawsuits challenging the use of "outdated" interest rates and mortality tables, urging her to reconsider a decision they say lets the insurer short them on retirement benefits. The workers argued in their notice Thursday that they wouldn't get the "full value" of certain retirement benefits they're supposed to receive after winning an Employee Retirement Income Security Act dispute with Cigna Corp. if the company is allowed to use "old" interest rates and "outdated" mortality tables. The 10 ERISA cases they pointed to in their notice also accused...

