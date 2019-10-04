EU Probe Into Boeing, Embraer Joint Ventures Takes Off

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The European Union has launched an antitrust investigation into a pair of major deals tying up assets of airliner giants Boeing and Embraer, saying authorities must ensure a level playing field for new products and fair pricing in the aircraft industry. At stake are a joint venture controlled by Boeing that would take over Embraer's global commercial aircraft business and another venture between the two companies that would be in charge of marketing the Embraer KC-390 military aircraft. On Friday, the European Commission’s antitrust watchdog announced the probe and — alluding to Boeing’s dominance in the commercial aircraft venture — expressed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS