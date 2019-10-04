Tech Co. Impinj, Execs Must Face Suit Over Platform Problems

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Technology company Impinj Inc. and two of its top executives can’t escape a securities fraud suit that claims they lied to investors about problems with the platform’s functionality, a Washington federal court ruled Friday, though claims against a third executive were trimmed from the suit. Shareholders claim the Seattle-based company, which says it connects items to digital applications through the use of radio-frequency identification technology, hid the fact that the platform was struggling to perform advertised services and decreasing demand for its products. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik found there was enough evidence to suggest that Impinj, CEO Chris Dorio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS