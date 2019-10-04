Insurer Tells 7th Circ. It’s Not Liable For $50M Pollution Award

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Westfield Insurance Co. asked the Seventh Circuit to uphold a ruling that it had no obligation to defend a recycling plant that had been hit with a $50 million default judgment in a pollution class action. Westfield said its coverage of VIM Recycling Inc. doesn't mean that it should have to pay out for the default judgment won by residents of Elkhart, Indiana, who were unable to collect from VIM and other defendants. Westfield said it did not receive proper notice of the initial suit and that the 2004 to 2008 insurance policies at issue were violated by VIM’s conduct and...

