Greenberg Traurig Works On $50M Wells Fargo Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Trust Co. acted as trustee on a roughly $49.9 million loan for a pair of properties in Brooklyn and Greenberg Traurig worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan is for an office building at 815 Broadway and a commercial property at 317 Ellery St., and roughly $14.9 million of the loan is new financing for the properties while the remainder is assumption and refinance of pre-existing debt at the buildings. Mortgage documents filed Friday indicate Michael Robson, who works in the Chicago office of Greenberg Traurig LLP, worked on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS