Sex Assault Suit Against Former VA Staffer Settles

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A man who said he was sexually abused on multiple occasions by a former U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs physician's assistant asked a Kansas federal court to dismiss his lawsuit Friday after he and the government quietly reached a settlement on his negligence claims. Kyle McIntosh is the first in a group of nine men who have settled with the government in the matter to move for dismissal. The men have alleged the U.S. government was negligent in its hiring and supervision of Mark E. Wisner, who performed unnecessary genital exams and made unwanted sexual comments to scores of patients while working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS