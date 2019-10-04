McAfee Investors Get $11.7M Deal Over Sale To Intel Approved

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A California judge approved an $11.7 million deal on Friday resolving allegations by McAfee Inc. investors that the cybersecurity software company and its former CEO breached their fiduciary duties in pushing for Intel Corp.'s $7.7 billion acquisition of McAfee in 2010. Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Thomas E. Kuhnle adopted his tentative ruling approving the settlement during a hearing in San Jose, California. Under the deal, McAfee, former executive David DeWalt and Intel will pay $11.7 million and the investors' attorneys will receive $3.51 million, or 30% of the total, for attorney fees, and $650,000 for expenses. Intel was accused...

