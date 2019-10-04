Time Warner Workers Knew They Were At-Will, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday affirmed Time Warner Cable's win in a Kentucky federal suit alleging it reneged on promises to retain sales reps for a cable operator it acquired, saying the workers knew their jobs weren't guaranteed even if the company suggested they would be. The panel said the workers can't claim Time Warner defrauded them by making them reapply for worse jobs after telling them their jobs were safe because the company told them in writing they were at-will employees. The panel leaned on Kentucky's so-called Rivermont rule, which says contract parties can't rely for legal purposes on oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS