Refiner Says 'False' Price-Fixing Claims Warrant Sanctions

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Alon USA Energy Inc. has urged a California federal judge to jettison it from parallel, proposed price-fixing class actions against BP, Exxon and other oil companies, arguing it's still in the case because fuel buyers have repeated "false allegations" about the closure of one of its refineries — falsities that warrant sanctions. Alon said on Friday in its motion for sanctions that a gas station and consumers managed to maintain their cases against Alon only by telling the judge that the company shut down its Bakersfield, California, refinery in April 2012, around the same time of purported shutdowns of refineries owned by...

