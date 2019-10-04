Sandy Hook Families Tell Justices To Boot Remington Appeal

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday not to pick up an appeal from Remington Arms Co. LLC seeking to overturn a Connecticut ruling that allowed them to sue, saying the gunmaker’s fear of a swath of suits is “groundless hyperbole.” The families, led by Donna Soto, told the high court in a 40-page brief that the Connecticut Supreme Court correctly interpreted the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which preempts civil suits against firearm makers in certain cases, when it found the families’ allegations fit an exemption to...

