Merrill Lynch Bank Escapes Pa. Pension Theft Suit, For Now

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed a suit against Merrill Lynch Bank & Trust Co. but is giving a Tennessee businessman another chance to amend claims that a Merrill adviser dragged him into a plot to swindle a manufacturer's pension plan. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann ruled on Friday that R. Trent Curry's third-party complaint, which alleges Merrill adviser Carroll Todd falsely claimed to have the authority to make investment decisions for Snow Shoe Refractories LLC's pension plan, had incorrectly named MLBT as a defendant instead of Bank of America NA, which acquired MLBT in 2008. "This is a 'misnomer' case:...

