DC Circ. Keeps Challenge To FAA Flight Caps Grounded

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said it won’t waver on a ruling that downed a challenge to Federal Aviation Administration limits on takeoffs and landings at New York City's two major airports, doling another blow to a company that has argued the caps stifle competition. In a pair of one-sentence rulings handed down Friday, a three-judge panel rejected Exhaustless Inc.’s requests for rehearing or rehearing en banc, standing behind its August finding that rolling back the FAA rules wouldn’t resolve the company’s concerns. Exhaustless, a company that manages takeoff and landing slots for airlines, contends the only thing keeping it from breaking into the market...

