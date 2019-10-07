GAO Backs NASA In Protest Over $77M Moon Delivery Deal

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has denied a Colorado-based company’s protest over a $77 million lunar delivery task order awarded to a Houston contractor, ruling that NASA had reasonably analyzed whether a competitor's proposed prices were realistic. GAO said in a decision made public on Friday that NASA had used multiple techniques to evaluate the competitors’ proposed prices, shooting down Deep Space Systems Inc.’s argument that the space agency had failed to perform an adequate analysis. “We have no reason to question the adequacy of NASA’s price realism evaluation, or its conclusion that [Intuitive Machines LLC's] proposed price was realistic in light...

