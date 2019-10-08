Brazilian VW Dealers Appeal $2.5M Loss To 6th Circ.

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Brazilian Volkswagen dealers want the Sixth Circuit to enforce a $2.5 million arbitral award against Reynolds and Reynolds Co., not convinced by a lower court's ruling that the U.S. company isn't beholden to its parent company's arbitration agreements. Rossisa Participacoes SA and CIA Rossi De Automoveis brought the notice of appeal after U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose found the award unenforceable because the arbitration agreement was between the Brazilian car dealers and a Brazilian unit of another company, Universal Computer Services Inc. — not Reynolds. The Brazilian companies say Reynolds — provider of management software, forms and other professional services...

