DHS Agents Say Force Used In Plant Raid Was Warranted

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused of unlawfully targeting Latino workers during a raid at a Tennessee meatpacking plant told a federal judge they were justified in pointing guns at workers and restraining them with plastic zip ties. The DHS agents, through their counsel, a U.S. attorney, urged a Tennessee federal court Friday to throw out the majority of a proposed class action against them, arguing plastic zip ties were necessary to transport and question workers who were suspected of working in the U.S. without authorization, especially given the number of workers being arrested. In addition, DHS officers...

