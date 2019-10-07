Crypto Redditors Must Face Some Claims Over Missing $170M

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency developers who hyped their product Nano on Reddit.com will continue to face fraud and negligence claims from their investors over the disappearance of roughly $170 million worth of their digital currency, a California federal judge said Friday. But U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers trimmed most of the claims from the proposed class action against the company, dismissing with prejudice allegations that it had sold unregistered securities and operated unregistered as broker-dealers because the statute of limitations for such claims had passed. She also tossed accusations of breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment. Nano, which the judge said was...

