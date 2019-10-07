Lumber Liquidators Inks $30M Deal Over Defective Flooring

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Lumber Liquidators Inc. has reached a $30 million settlement in California federal court with buyers who say the flooring they bought was defective, with promises to provide cash payments and in-store credit to class members. The class asked the court Friday to grant preliminary approval of the settlement, which will include a cash fund of $14 million and store credit of $14 million, with an additional $2 million in store credit if enough class members take that option. The settlement broadens the classes that had previously been certified to encompass all U.S. residents who bought the allegedly defective flooring since 2012....

