Real Estate Rumors: GIC, Spear Street, Brookfield

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has provided $1 billion in mezzanine financing to The Blackstone Group LP for the industrial portfolio the firm bought from GLP for $18.7 billion earlier this year, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. The $1 billion loan is part of a larger $8.5 billion financing package for part of the portfolio, according to the report. Spear Street Capital has reached a deal to buy a Chicago West Loop office tower and may be paying between $415 million and $425 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday, citing sources with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS