REIT Rexford Industrial Drops $76M On 3 Calif. Properties

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased a trio of industrial properties in the greater Los Angeles area for a combined $76 million, according to an announcement from the California-based real estate investment trust Monday. The firm acquired Slauson Commerce Center in Commerce for $41.3 million, 2328 Teller Road in Thousand Oaks for $23.3 million and 750 W. Manville St. in Compton for $11.4 million. Commerce and Compton are in Los Angeles County while Thousand Oaks is in nearby Ventura County. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. said it used cash on hand for the purchases and did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement...

