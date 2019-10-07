Supreme Court Passes On 13 Intellectual Property Cases

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down appeals in a baker's dozen of intellectual property cases, including one arguing the Federal Circuit wrongly threw out a $22 million verdict against Samsung and another seeking to abolish the "blocking patent" doctrine. Here is a look at some of the cases the high court refused to take up. Imperium IP Holdings v. Samsung Electronics Patent holding company Imperium IP Holdings urged the justices in July to review a Federal Circuit decision that wiped out its $22 million patent victory against Samsung, saying that the appellate court improperly substituted its own judgment for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS