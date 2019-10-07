2nd Circ. Allows Discovery For Documents Located Abroad

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that litigants may seek documents outside of the U.S. to be used in legal proceedings abroad, affirming that two asset management firms can target Banco Santander’s U.S. investment brokerage arm as they pursue legal proceedings in Europe over Banco Popular Español SA's 2017 sale. The Second Circuit on Monday rejected Banco Santander’s argument that Section 1782 of the U.S. Code doesn’t allow for discovery outside of the U.S. (Getty) The circuit court rejected Banco Santander SA's argument that Section 1782 of the U.S. code does not allow for extraterritorial discovery, concluding there is "no per se...

