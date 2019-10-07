Justices Won't Review If 'Moral Turpitude' Label Is Too Vague

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider whether the phrase "crime involving moral turpitude" in immigration law is too vague, leaving in place a label that can carry severe consequences for immigrants convicted of those offenses. In an order without an opinion, the high court denied a Mexican citizen's request to rethink a Ninth Circuit's decision last year that the phrase is not unconstitutionally vague, despite immigration attorneys' claims that they can't predict which offenses will earn the label. The request was filed before the high court in February, but that petition, as well as the federal government's response...

