Frustrated 1st Circ. Seeks Guidance In Pension Fund Suit

Law360, Boston (October 7, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A frustrated First Circuit asked Monday why it had not been given any guidance from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. in determining whether two Sun Capital private equity funds owe a Teamsters pension fund $9.38 million after a metals manufacturer went bankrupt and stopped making pension contributions. Monday’s oral arguments marked a return to court for the case after a 2013 ruling in which the First Circuit found that private equity funds qualify as businesses. That means the two Sun Capital Partners Inc. hedge funds could be asked to pay withdrawal liability owed to the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS