High Court Skips Ex-Pfizer Exec's ERISA Venue Case

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a former Pfizer Inc. executive’s challenge to a requirement that all lawsuits against the company retirement plan be heard in New York federal court, leaving intact a decision that sent his ERISA case from Pennsylvania to the Big Apple. Jeffrey Robertson had argued that Pfizer violated public policy when it placed language in its retirement plan directing all Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York regardless of whether that venue made sense for the case. In an April petition challenging U.S. District Judge Nitza...

