11th Circ. To Revisit FACTA Standing Issue In Godiva Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit's full bench will reconsider the court's approval of a $6.3 million class settlement that Godiva agreed to pay to consumers for printing too many payment card digits on receipts, following controversy over the original opinion's findings regarding the lead plaintiff's ability to bring the claims. The appeals court said in an order issued Friday that with two class members having petitioned for an en banc rehearing, a member of the court requested a poll and the majority of the judges voted to vacate the previous panel opinion and bring the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act case before...

