Justices Won't Hear Pharma Case Over FCA's Public Info Bar

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a pharmaceutical company's challenge to the Third Circuit's revival of a False Claims Act whistleblower suit, despite the corporation's complaint about a circuit split over the statute's public disclosure bar. PharMerica Corp. had asked the justices to clarify when an FCA case meets the requirement for using information that the defendant company has made public. PharMerica said in its February petition that the high court needed to give circuit courts a single standard "to prevent parasitic lawsuits based on previously disclosed information, while allowing true insiders to advance new claims." The whistleblower...

