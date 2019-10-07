Net Neutrality Ruling Leaves Questions Swirling On Hill

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A recent D.C. Circuit decision that mostly upheld the Federal Communications Commission’s net neutrality deregulation has done little to quell debate over the right way to regulate the internet and has intensified the battle over legislation, as evidenced during a Capitol Hill briefing Monday. In a Rayburn House Office Building meeting room, USTelecom policy executive Kristine Hackman said it was more important than ever for Congress to settle on a law that could finally solve the debate over how to classify and oversee the internet. When it does so, she said, lawmakers must take a less-regulated approach that leaves room for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS