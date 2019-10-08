Justices Pass On NJ Trucking Independent Contractor Battle

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the Third Circuit’s precedential finding that a federal law limiting state regulation of the trucking industry doesn’t preempt New Jersey’s method of distinguishing between independent contractors and employees, according to orders released Monday. The high court rejected the petition by American Eagle Express Inc., which is fighting a proposed class alleging it misclassified its drivers as independent contractors in order to skirt wage protections given to workers classified as employees. A three-judge Third Circuit panel ruled in January that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act doesn’t preempt the New Jersey Wage and Hour...

