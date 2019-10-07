J&J Can't Split Up Punitive Damages Trial In NJ Talc Case

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (October 7, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge reversed course Monday on whether to hold separate punitive damages trials over claims four people developed mesothelioma from using Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder following a combined $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict, ordering a single trial after a company argument left her “surprised.” During a hearing in her New Brunswick courtroom, Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi said she considered J&J’s concerns about such consolidation in previously ruling that there would be a consolidated compensatory trial and separate punitive trials. J&J argued Monday that the punitive damages issue should be tried separately, if at all....

