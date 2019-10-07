Barack Ferrazzano Steers $147M Queens Property Loan

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Barack Ferrazzano represented Brooklyn Finance Co. in connection with its nearly $146.6 million loan to an entity affiliated with American Realty Advisors for a pair of properties in Queens, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Brooklyn Finance Co. LLC is for a commercial property at 4606 57th Ave. and an unnumbered piece of nonresidential vacant land on 57th Avenue. Mortgage documents filed Monday show Brooklyn Finance is assuming prior debt on the property from PNC Bank NA. Brooklyn Finance lists an address care of Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP. Contact information for the...

