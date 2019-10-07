Justices Won't Review $5M SEC Win Against Racetrack Exec

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't take a look at whether a procedural fluke cost a Texas racetrack owner the ability to poke holes in a nearly $5 million securities fraud judgment against him on appeal, bringing the years-old suit to the finish line. Christopher J. Hall filed his petition for a writ of certiorari in March, after the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the $4.7 million securities fraud judgment the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had secured against him, arguing the appeals court had used a procedural quirk to deny him the ability to challenge U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga's application of those...

