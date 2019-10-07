Ill. Biometric Privacy Law Is 'Sound,' Albertson's Worker Says

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Illinois' biometric privacy law is "a poster child of constitutionally sound legislation" that regulates companies' collection of sensitive personal information within reasonable guidelines and exceptions, a former Albertson's employee has said in urging a state court not to toss his proposed class action against the chain. Gregg Bruhn, a former pharmacist for the grocery chain who claims its fingerprint data-collection practices violate the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, is fighting the company's argument that the statute unconstitutionally favors certain types of businesses. Bruhn argued in a response made public Friday that New Albertson's Inc., which owns the Jewel-Osco chain of grocery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS